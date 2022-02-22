Higham Ferrers thug admits assaults

A Higham Ferrers thug has pleaded guilty to assaults and criminal damage.

Julius Sprott, of Upper George Street, admitted four counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage at Northampton Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday).

Sprott, 37, was arrested after an incident at a separate address in Upper George Street on Saturday (February 19).

Julius Sprott

He was remanded into custody and will appear at court again on May 11 for sentencing.