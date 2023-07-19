Higham Ferrers clinches twin wins from Northamptonshire Heritage Forum

Higham Ferrers has clinched two coveted awards and local volunteers behind the double win could not be more excited.

At a special event at Chester House, representatives of Higham Ferrers Tourism as well as The Friends of St Mary's received awards from the Northamptonshire Heritage Forum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what made it particularly thrilling for the two organisations was that they have only recently joined the Heritage Forum.

Thrilled with their wins were, from left Pam Webbley, Liz Barnatt, Kevin Bird and Carol Fitzgerald

The Tourism committee, represented by chairman Liz Barnatt, and the treasurer Kevin Bird, received the Hindsight Award for the ‘Best published Work- Other Materials’ which recognised the research and production involved in their committee's entry which was a work of a historical aspect of Northamptonshire's heritage that had been made publicly accessible and had been published.

The Friends of St Mary's represented by their secretary Carol Fitzgerald and member Pam Webbley were presented with the award for their entry, judged the best project delivered by a group or society.

Liz said: ''I feel absolutely thrilled that we won an award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''And I am still on a high'' Carol added, the day after the awards ceremony, attended by the Heritage Forum patron Lord Spencer.

Film Maker captures thought of a local pupil for Higham Ferrer's winning documentary about Chichele

The tourism committee's entry was their documentary entitled ‘Chichele College celebrates 600 years’ which is available on YouTube, and which detailed the day-to-day use of the historical scheduled monument - and featuring all those who reguarly visit and cared for the site.

The documentary was made possible thanks to £500 provided by the Nene Valley Festival as part of the National Lottery - funded Nenescape initiative.

The Friends of St Mary's entry, entitled ‘Gateway to the 600-year history of the Bede House’ detailed how members who are dedicated to the preservation and restoration of local medieval buildings, raised £12,361 through grants and fundraising to replace the acient and locked gate from Midland Road to the Bede House, the Church and Chantry Chapel with a new gate and pathway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project involved liaising with the church authorities, the carpenter and stonemasons, with the organisation's entry explaining the gates through ancient sites were more than a convenience.

The Launch of the new Gateway into the Church & Bede House

They explained: ''They offer a journey into a town's fascinating past.”