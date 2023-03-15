Hermitage House care home opens in Thrapston and creates 70 jobs for the area

Hermitage House care home was officially opened on Friday (March 10) with the ribbon cut by Cllr Craig Wheeler, mayor of Thrapston, at a busy open day event.

Guests joined the staff to celebrate the opening of the residential and dementia care home in the heart of Thrapston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The care home is operated by Country Court and is the 36th home in the award-winning Peterborough-based care home group.

Ribbon cut by Cllr Craig Wheeler, Mayor of Thrapston, Chairman Abdul Kachra, Co-CEO Alykhan Kachra, Co-CEO Al-Karim Kachra & Home Manager Clare Hedge

Hermitage House will be home to up to 67 people, with a ‘luxurious yet homely feel’ and will bring 70 new jobs to the town.

Co-CEO Alykhan Kachra said: “This is an important facility for Thrapston, setting a new standard for care homes in the area and providing people with the quality of life they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been a challenging final week for our project here in Thrapston, with the snowy weather hampering our efforts.

"It’s been a true team effort to get the home open on schedule so I would like to thank all those involved.”

Ribbon cut by Cllr Craig Wheeler, Mayor of Thrapston, Chairman Abdul Kachra, Co-CEO Alykhan Kachra, Co-CEO Al-Karim Kachra & Home Manager Clare Hedge

Mayor of Thrapston, Cllr Wheeler, said: “I am delighted to be invited to cut the ribbon today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to Hermitage House becoming an integral part of the community in Thrapston.

"A facility such as this is long overdue in the town.”

At the public open day on Saturday (March 11), more than 350 people from Thrapston and the surrounding area went to visit the care home.

Ribbon cut by Cllr Craig Wheeler, Mayor of Thrapston, Chairman Abdul Kachra, Co-CEO Alykhan Kachra, Co-CEO Al-Karim Kachra & Home Manager Clare Hedge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People were bowled over by the facilities and delighted to enjoy refreshments and take a tour of the home.

Home manager Clare Hedge said: “It was wonderful to see so many people at our open day.

“There was a great atmosphere and much excitement from local people.

"We are very keen to become part of the community here in Thrapston, and we were certainly made to feel very welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ribbon cut by Cllr Craig Wheeler, Mayor of Thrapston, Chairman Abdul Kachra, Co-CEO Alykhan Kachra, Co-CEO Al-Karim Kachra & Home Manager Clare Hedge

"I would personally like to thank everyone who came to see us, and we hope that people will continue visit our residents in future.

"We want everyone to benefit from the facilities we have to offer here.”

The care home will offer long-term residential care, short-term respite care and specialist dementia care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facilities at Hermitage House have been designed with residents’ needs in mind, with themed communal spaces, large open spaces and various spacious lounge and dining areas, all complete with comfortable seating, modern facilities and specialist equipment.

All bedrooms feature en-suite walk-in shower rooms and are bright and spacious, with some opening onto the landscaped gardens.

Each floor has a luxurious assisted bathroom for people who like to take a bath in style, enjoying their favourite tv program or listening to relaxing music whilst looking up at the starlight ceiling.

Ribbon cut by Cllr Craig Wheeler, Mayor of Thrapston, Chairman Abdul Kachra, Co-CEO Alykhan Kachra, Co-CEO Al-Karim Kachra & Home Manager Clare Hedge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the ground floor, the café provides a meeting area for residents and visitors, the front-of-house team will be on hand to ensure freshly baked cakes, tea and coffee are available for everyone all day.

The private dining room is available to book for special family occasions.

The chef manager will provide a bespoke three-course meal or afternoon tea for families to enjoy in the comfort of their private space for the day.

On the lower-ground floor, the Elegance Salon features a hair salon, nail bar and mini-spa area for massage and aromatherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a visit to the salon, residents will enjoy the Bamboo bar with the rainforest-themed décor offering a calming retreat serving drinks and refreshments.

The cinema features a widescreen TV and seating area to enjoy films.

Residents living with dementia will be cared for on the first floor.

The marketplace creates a community space within the home where people can meet their friends or visit the ice cream parlour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daily meaningful activities will be provided throughout the home, particularly in the dedicated activity room which will be used for arts, crafts and reminiscing.

This includes an OMI interactive projector, which will be used for games and activities and is designed to encourage residents to stay mobile and active.

Hermitage House boasts its own pub, The Coach House Inn provides a fantastic location for activities such as pub quizzes and games.

Residents will enjoy regular fish and chip suppers over a drink with their friends, just as they would at their local pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hermitage House Care Home is part of the Country Court Group, a family-owned and run business founded in 1983, with the company philosophy “Our family caring for yours”.

Country Court has won numerous Great British Care Awards.

In 2015 the company was awarded Health Investor Residential Care Provider of the Year and is in the carehome.co.uk Top 25 Large Care Home Groups 2022.