Here’s when the Flying Scotsman is back in Northamptonshire

The timetable for the Flying Scotsman’s visit to north Northamptonshire can be revealed.

The world’s most famous steam locomotive will pass through the county again in two weeks - and huge crowds are once again expected to line the tracks at vantage points.

But spectators are being asked to not trespass on the line, on to railway or private property and to ensure their viewing spot is safe and legal.

Two years ago the locomotive visited Northants for the first time since its 10 year restoration, with thousands of people watching from the county’s roads, fields and tracksides.

The Flying Scotsman will now make another appearance at Kettering through the whole county on Saturday, June 30.

Kettering Civic Society will be opening the Time Travellers’ Room on platform one at the town’s railway station.

The locomotive will take on water at Kettering at 9.45am before departing for York.

The timetable is as follows.

All times are subject to change:

9.45am Kettering Railway Station

10am Corby Railway Station

10.02am Gretton

10.05am Harringworth Viaduct

10.15am Manton Junction

10.20am Oakham

10.30am Melton Mowbray

10.40am Syston Junction