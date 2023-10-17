News you can trust since 1897
‘Help us shape the future of Hanwood Park’ – October exhibition open to all

Hanwood Park, at the eastern edge of Kettering in Barton Seagrave, is already home to 3,000 residents and, when completed, will be home to around 15,000
By jessica PilkingtonContributor
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:13 BST
A public exhibition has been organised by the Hanwood Park team - designed to throw a spotlight on Kettering's largest development.

Hanwood Park, at the eastern edge of Kettering in Barton Seagrave, is already home to 3,000 residents and, when completed, will be home to around 15,000.

October’s Hanwood Park public exhibition, set to take place at Hayfield Cross Church of England School, is open to everyone.

Visitors will be able to meet the team, find out about the development’s progress and plans and ask questions, make suggestions, view the masterplan and find out about potential and planned community facilities.

There will also be information about sustainable travel options, and Hanwood Park’s commitment to establishing a flourishing development in partnership with local organisations.

Local charities and groups including Hanwood Park Residents Association will be supporting and exhibiting at the event.

Chris Langdon, project director, Hanwood Park, said: “Hanwood Park is a fantastic community – a place for everyone.

"We want the people of Kettering and North Northamptonshire to play their part in shaping Hanwood Park’s ongoing growth, to ensure that it continues to be a place where people want to live, work, and spend time.

"We want to encourage and nurture partnerships and collaborations, so please join us at our October exhibition.”

First approved in 2010, Hanwood Park – when completed - is set to include up to 5,500 new homes, schools, shops, community buildings, employment spaces, leisure facilities, parks and woodlands.

The Hanwood Park Public Exhibition, at Hayfield Cross Church of England School, Hayfield Crescent, Kettering, NN15 5FJ, will take place on:

- Thursday 26th October, 4pm to 8pm- Friday 27th October, 4pm to 7pm - Saturday 28th October, 10am to 4pm

Anyone needing help getting to the venue is asked to call 01536 647000.

To find out more or to ask about exhibiting email [email protected].

https://hanwoodpark.co.uk

