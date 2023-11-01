‘Help us shape a sustainable future for Hanwood Park’ – transport survey launched for Kettering development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A travel and transport survey has been launched by Kettering’s largest development – part of Hanwood Park’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and creating a well-connected community.

Hanwood Park, at the eastern edge of Kettering in Barton Seagrave, is already home to 3,000 residents and, when completed, will be home to around 15,000.

The travel survey was due to be officially launched at Hanwood Park’s public exhibition held in Kettering last month.

Cargo bike at Hanwood Park

Chris Langdon, project director, Hanwood Park, said: “We are working with North Northamptonshire Council to make sure our new community is well connected to the wider community so people don’t have to always use their car, and that - where we can – we are able to help address any shortfalls or barriers to sustainable transport."

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, Chris said: “This is part of our commitment to helping us all reduce our carbon footprint and improve our environment so we want to encourage people to attend our exhibition and to compete our new travel survey.”

The online Hanwood Park survey includes questions about when and how people travel, why people may choose to use their car and factors that might encourage people to walk, cycle, use public transport or car share.

The survey also ask for ideas on how to improve sustainable transport around Hanwood Park itself.

Supporting Hanwood Park with the development of its sustainable transport strategy is Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering services works with communities and authorities around the world to pioneer better transport methods.

James Williams, associate transport planner at Stantec, said: “We’re constantly using design to rethink the way we view mobility, encourage active travel, and create fairer, safer streets fit for the future.

"Our interdisciplinary teams in the UK deliver innovative, low-carbon, and financially-responsible mobility solutions that focus on people, drawing on local knowledge which is backed by extensive global expertise.

"We’re proud of our team’s work on this project which will support a healthier, safer, and more connected community.”

Hanwood Park’s commitment to sustainable transport goes above and beyond the survey.

The team has invested in a cargo bike, which they plan to share with local community groups.

A host of other sustainable transport updates were on display at the exhibition, including Voi scooters – whose network has now been expanded to include the whole of the Hanwood Park estate.

First approved in 2010, Hanwood Park – when completed - is set to include up to 5,500 new homes, schools, shops, community buildings, employment spaces, leisure facilities, parks and woodlands.

To view the survey visit https://placebuilder.io/hanwoodpark/travel