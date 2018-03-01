Have your say on garden village planned for former airfield in East Northants

People are being invited to have their say on a new village in Rockingham Forest.

Deene Park Estate and Land Acquisition and Promotion are bringing forward proposals for the creation of a new garden village and want people to give them feedback on the masterplan.

Up to 1,500 homes at Tresham Garden Village on the former Deenethorpe Airfield would provide options for first time buyers, families and the elderly, including 30 per cent affordable housing, along with self/custom build projects.

Alongside the houses would be green space, with plans to plant more than 80,000 trees, create allotments and provide public sporting facilities.

Garden villages are designed to be sustainable so the masterplan includes commercial, educational and employment provision.

Further details about the proposals will be available at a series of public exhibitions where people are being encouraged to attend and have their say.

The events are being held from 3pm to 7pm on:

- Tuesday, March 6, at Benefield village hall, Main Street, Lower Benefield, PE8 5AF

- Thursday, March 8, at Weldon Cricket Club, Stamford Road, Weldon, NN17 3JL

- Friday, March 9, at Deene and Deenethorpe Village Hall, Deene, NN17 3EJ

Mark Coombs, Deene Estate resident agent, said “Tresham Garden Village is a real opportunity to create a truly intergenerational, sustainable and vibrant community on what is currently an underutilised brownfield site.

“The Deene Park Estate have been involved with the development from the very start and we are committed to long term stewardship of the village.

“We are keen to hear your views on the masterplan, so would encourage you to come along to one of the exhibitions, take a closer look at the proposals and ask the project team any questions you have.

“I am incredibly excited about the plans and cannot wait to get your feedback.”

Leader of East Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Steven North, added: “Our Local Plan identifies the opportunity to create something very special at Deenethorpe Airfield, setting out strict criteria to ensure that the design of the village and the range of community facilities is exemplary.

“The promoters have responded to this with a detailed masterplan and delivery strategy.

“Their team of consultants will be available at the exhibitions to explain the proposals and the implications for the surrounding area.

“Please make sure you get involved and have your say on the potential community benefits and opportunities the development could offer.

“Your feedback will help shape the final version of the plan and it’s important we make this decision together.”

Members of the project team will be at the events to answer questions, and attendees will be able to complete a feedback form.

All of the feedback received will be taken into consideration before a planning application is submitted later this year.

Details about the proposals are available by clicking here or calling 01733 207340 or emailing consultation@athene-communications.co.uk.