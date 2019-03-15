Have you seen missing Lesley’s car in Northants?

The car of a missing woman might have been in Northamptonshire yesterday, police have said.

Officers from Leicestershire Police searching for a missing Hinckley woman are asking for anyone who may have seen her vehicle in our county to come forward.

Lesley Bennett, who is 57, was reported missing yesterday, Thursday, March 14. It has since been confirmed that she visited a business premises in St Mary’s Road, Hinckley at 4pm.

Enquiries have found that that her white Volkswagen Polo – registration DA66 MSX – travelled to Northamptonshire yesterday, before returning to Hinckley.

Lesley is white, around 5ft 4ins tall and has dark brown hair. Both Lesley’s family and police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Sergeant Steven Kilsby said: “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Lesley’s car travelling between Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

“You might have noticed the registration plate or seen the car parked on the side of a road or in a car park. Likewise, have you seen anyone who you think could be Lesley while you’ve been out and about?

“Any information you have regarding the whereabouts of Lesley or her car could be vital to us finding her.”

Call Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 165 of March 14.