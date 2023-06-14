Ashbourne Day Nurseries is thrilled to announce its setting in Mawsley is hosting an open day on Saturday, June 17.

Nursery bosses say it offers an ‘enriching experience’ for children aged three months to five years.

The nursery provides children with opportunities to go on day trips to explore the natural world, including forests, eco fields, a large community sports field, and a play park.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Mawsley

They believe in nurturing the imagination through outdoor play, allowing children to connect with the environment and develop a deep appreciation for the world around them.

It has a team of ‘highly qualified, experienced and passionate staff.’

They are dedicated to delivering the renowned curiosity approach curriculum, providing children with a rich and diverse learning experience.

Recognising the needs of busy families, Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Mawsley offers school day hours – this schedule is specifically designed to accommodate older siblings' routines, ensuring a seamless transition for families with children attending both nursery and primary school.

They work closely with the local primary school to facilitate a smooth transition, supporting children as they embark on their educational journey.

To further assist families, they offer funded spaces for two-year-olds, as well as a generous number of sessions for children aged three and above, providing up to 30 hours of care and education per week, starting from September.

Their flexible time slots, along with options for half-day sessions, offer families the convenience and flexibility they require.

Regional manager Roop Sagoo said: "We are excited to bring our renowned early childhood education expertise to Mawsley.

"At Ashbourne Day Nurseries, we are committed to enabling every child to reach their full potential, providing them with the foundation they need to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally."