Haul of electronics taken from Northamptonshire village home during break-in

Burglars took two televisions among a haul of electronics and a punchbag from a Northamptonshire village home.

Officers investigating a break-in in Cogenhoe at the weekend are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was burgled in Cogenhoe.

Between 12.30am and 7.30am on Sunday, March 24, a property in Glebe Way, Cogenhoe, was burgled.

Raiders searched the home and stole items including Bose speakers, a Nintendo Switch games console, two televisions, a wallet containing cash and cards, a punch bag, tool box and tools and a pressure washer.

Keys to five vehicles were also stolen, but no vehicles were taken.

Anyone who saw anything in the area around the time of the offence is being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.