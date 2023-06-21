A leading recruitment consultancy has won a prestigious business award after displaying impressive growth over the past 12 months.

Kettering-based Wills Consultants scooped the Silver Award for High Growth at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards on Thursday night in a glittering gala ceremony.

The talented team were recognised for the impressive way they have contributed to employment growth in the last year, after increasing its own staff headcount by 133 per cent in the past 12 months, from three people at the start of 2022 to seven today – and the company is still hiring.

Recently, the company has expanded into a second office to accommodate staff growth and the judges were impressed by their achievements and plans for further success.

Wills Consultants Ltd, which is run by husband-and-wife team Simon and Nikki Wills and specialises in the engineering, finance and accountancy industries, was also shortlisted in the Service Excellence category.

Nikki Wills said: “We were absolutely delighted to be winners at the SME Business Awards on Thursday night, taking home the Silver Award for High Growth Business of the Year.

"It is a fantastic achievement, of which we are very proud, and we enjoyed celebrating as a team.

"We would like to say thank you to the judges and a huge congratulations to all the winners and finalists on the night.”

