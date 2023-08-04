News you can trust since 1897
Green Patch waves prestigious flag after being awarded international mark of quality

A community green space in Northamptonshire has been awarded a Green Flag, an international quality mark which recognises and rewards well-managed green spaces and parks.
By jessica PilkingtonContributor
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Kate Williams, Chief Executive of Groundwork Northamptonshire said: “We are delighted to be awarded the Green Flag status – our staff and volunteers work so hard to make Green Patch a green space that is preserved and meets the needs of the local community.

“Green Patch has grown into a thriving and essential community asset, one that makes a difference to the lives of hundreds of local people every week and is embedded in the fabric of the Kettering community.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Green Patch in achieving a Green Flag Award.

Green Patch wins Green Flag Award 2023Green Patch wins Green Flag Award 2023
“Green Patch is a vital green space for the community in Northamptonshire, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

More than 15,000 people visited Green Patch in the last 12 months and every year the Green Patch team:

· Runs 1,500 specialist workshops and activities

· Cooks and prepares 530+ meals

· Prepares around 300 veg boxes

· Provides more than 2,000kg of food to the local community

· Soaks up 232.2kg of carbon thanks to its green roofs.

Earlier this year, Groundwork Northamptonshire launched their #CelebratingGreenPatch campaign, which has been designed to celebrate and help attract even more visitors, volunteers and supporters.

Here is how you can get involved and support Green Patch:

· Take a peek at all our online stories and hear from our visitors, supporters and volunteers here: http://greenpatch.org.uk/stories

· Follow us on social media and share our #CelebratingGreenPatch messages. Comment, interact and share your Green Patch highlights and memories.

· Visit Green Patch and take part in our projects. Get in touch: http://greenpatch.org.uk/contact/

· Volunteer for us – visit http://greenpatch.org.uk/contact/

· Donate and fundraise – we are seeking additional funding for Green Patch.

We are also keen to work with businesses that are seeking a CSR partner – do your volunteering hours with us, choose us as your charity of choice, hold your team days with us. Visit http://greenpatch.org.uk/contact/

