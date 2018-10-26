Grants up for grabs for Corby community projects

There are just a few weeks left for not-for-profit community groups in Corby to apply for funding for their projects through Corby Council’s small and health and wellbeing grants.

The deadline for grants applications is Monday, November 12.

The grants scheme could give out up to £500 for small grants, £750 for arts grants and £2,000 for health and wellbeing grants to cover such things as a community event/fun day, materials for use in your project, publicity materials including newsletters and flyers, venue hire, training or even a pilot project.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “Corby has an amazing voluntary and community sector and we are very pleased to be able to continue supporting them wherever possible.

“We, of course, want the community to benefit from this money, so are urging community groups to come forward and see if they can apply for this bit of financial help.”

For an application form or more information on the application process contact the council’s community development officer Lyndsey Rose on 01536 464144 or email Lyndsey.rose@corby.gov.uk.