Goodwill at Wellingborough's Glenvale Park as carol concert spreads festive cheer to the local community

More than 75 people from the growing community of Glenvale Park and surrounding areas came together for an evening of music and festivity.

The care home residents and the surrounding community joined together in song, with a repertoire of Christmas tunes provided by the Salvation Army’s brass band for the Christmas carol event held at Halycon Care Home.

The event also saw the launch of Glenvale Park’s foodbank initiative, which includes a new collection point for residents to donate non-perishable food items, in a bid to support Wellingborough’s foodbank over the festive season.

A resident enjoying the carol service

Along with help from Glenvale’s homebuilders, the initiative from the lead developer behind the new community, Glenvale Park LLP, came in response to a recent surge in foodbank demand, which is expected to worsen over the festive season, due to the cost-of-living crisis.

All food raised at the carol event and throughout the festive period will be donated to the Daylight Centre Charity’s Wellingborough Foodbank.

The trustees behind the charity say they deliver more than 100 food parcels a week and are struggling to meet the recent surge in demand.

James Bellamy, trustee of the Daylight Centre charity, which runs the Wellingborough & District Foodbank, said: “Foodbanks have played a significant role in supporting families and individuals to tackle the challenges we face in Wellingborough and the surrounding area, which echo the situation across the country.

“The cost-of-living crisis is now having a serious impact on our local communities and being able to provide food parcels contributes in some way towards alleviating poverty.

"The support for our foodbank – through Glenvale Park LLP, Gleneagles Anglican Church and the carol concert – will make a direct impact for the local community at a time when they need it most.”

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital Ltd, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “With many people already calling Glenvale Park home, it was excellent to see the community come together for a good cause.

"A huge thank you to Dawn Airey, vicar at Gleneagles Anglican Church, for organising and hosting the event wonderfully, to homebuilders at Glenvale Park for contributing their donations and to Really Awesome Coffee for keeping us topped up with hot drinks.

“I’m thrilled that this new community can play a small part through the foodbank initiative, to step in and help at a time when families will be facing increased pressures over Christmas.

“We’d like to wish everyone at Glenvale Park a very merry Christmas.”

Glenvale Park’s foodbank donation point - located at the site office, located off Niort Way, Wellingborough, Northants NN8 6BL - will be open for donations over the festive period.