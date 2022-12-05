Goodwill at Glenvale as new Wellingborough community launches ‘can for a carol’ concept to support food banks

Essential food bank donations

Along with help from Glenvale’s homebuilders, the initiative from the lead developer behind the new community, Glenvale Park LLP, comes in response to a recent surge in food bank demand, which is expected to worsen over the festive season due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Delivered in partnership with Gleneagles Anglican Church, the launch of the donation point at the development’s site office will coincide with a Christmas carol concert at Glenvale’s Halcyon Care Home from 6pm to 7pm on December 16.

In return for an evening of festive carols, mulled wine and hot chocolate, the Glenvale Park team will be taking surplus food donations at the event, asking those in attendance to donate a ‘can for a carol’.

All food raised at the event and throughout the festive period will be donated to the Daylight Centre Charity’s Wellingborough food bank. The trustees behind the charity say they deliver more than 100 food parcels a week and are struggling to meet the recent surge in demand.

James Bellamy, trustee of the Daylight Centre charity, which runs the food bank, said: “Food banks have played a significant role in supporting families and individuals to tackle the challenges we face in Wellingborough and the surrounding area, which echo the situation across the country.

“The cost-of-living crisis is now having a serious impact on our local communities and being able to provide food parcels contributes in some way towards alleviating poverty. The support for our foodbank - through Glenvale Park LLP, Gleneagles Anglican Church and the carol concert - will make a direct impact for the local community at a time when they need it most.”

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital Ltd, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP said:

“With many people already calling Glenvale Park home, there is already a strong sense of community spirit within the development. I’m thrilled that this new community can play a small part through our initiative, to step in and help at a time when families will be facing increased pressures over Christmas.

“We’re really looking forward to the carol concert and bringing Glenvale’s residents and the wider community together for a good cause.”

Dawn Airey, Vicar at Gleneagles Anglican Church, said: “Helping the community is our bread and butter. Whilst Christmas is a joyous time and one to be celebrated, many are struggling to make ends meet, especially in the current climate, and this will become even more of a problem over the festive period.”

“We’re delighted to be working with Glenvale Park on this initiative, and we’ll look forward to spreading awareness to the community at the carol concert and collecting some much-needed donations for the local foodbank.”