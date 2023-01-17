Scott Bader in Wollaston has been given a gold sustainability rating by EcoVadis.

Previously awarded silver, Scott Bader's sustainability rating has increased to gold thanks to the implementation of additional measures to report on environmental management, the introduction of an annual sustainability report, the companies commitment to implementing green energy at its sites and its commitment to reducing emissions by 60 per cent by 2025 and to be completely carbon neutral by 2028.

Last year, Scott Bader also offset its scope one and two emissions for 2020 in partnership with the World Land Trust.

EcoVadis awards Scott Bader Gold sustainability rating

It has committed to doing this every year until it is carbon neutral.

EcoVadis is the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 100,000 rated companies in more than 175 countries across 200 industries.

Scott Bader's performance was rated against 21 indicators grouped into four themes; environment, ethics, labour & human rights and sustainable procurement.

Scott Bader is delighted EcoVadis has recognised its new sustainability initiatives and increased its rating to gold.

