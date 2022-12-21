‘Goatcycle’ your Christmas trees for happy goats and a happy environment at Ganders Goat farm in Cottingham near Corby

Goats enjoying a fresh pine tree at Ganders Goat farm, Cottingham

The goats at award-winning Ganders Goat farm in Cottingham will ‘goatcycle’ your Christmas tree for a small donation which will be used to buy and plant more trees on the slopes of the Welland Valley for all to appreciate.

The service is available for residents of Cottingham and Middleton – bookings opened on Monday (December 19) with trees collected on January 6 onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any spare money will be donated to Northamptonshire Search and Rescue where Ian Horton, farm owner, and his six-year-old search dog, Ted, volunteer in their spare time.

Ian Horton said: “The first tree was donated by Cottingham C of E Primary School and the goats are already very very happy.

"Goats naturally eat trees, not grass, and some of the natural chemicals in pine trees actually help worm our goats organically.

"We can only do it at this time of the year as we aren't milking otherwise we would get pine tasting milk - we like our quirks but even that's a step to far."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ganders Goat is a carbon neutral and biodiverse rich farm, working with nature to create a perfect balance for a long-term future and won a prestigious gold award for sustainability at this year’s Weetabix Northampton Food and Drink Awards.