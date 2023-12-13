Girl, 12, taken to hospital with suspected fractures after Kettering crash
Emergency services were called to the scene yesterday
A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital with suspected fractures after a crash in Kettering yesterday (Tuesday).
Emergency services were called to Deeble Road at about 4.20pm, with police closing a section of the road off.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the girl, a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a black Jaguar I-Pace.
The spokesman said: “The girl was taken to KGH with suspected fractures, though her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”