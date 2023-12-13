News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Girl, 12, taken to hospital with suspected fractures after Kettering crash

Emergency services were called to the scene yesterday
By Sam Wildman
Published 13th Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital with suspected fractures after a crash in Kettering yesterday (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to Deeble Road at about 4.20pm, with police closing a section of the road off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the girl, a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a black Jaguar I-Pace.

The spokesman said: “The girl was taken to KGH with suspected fractures, though her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesKetteringNorthamptonshire PoliceKGH