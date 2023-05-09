Get your tastebuds ready as Kettering Food Festival is taking place this Saturday
There will be more than 35 food stalls and vendors
Kettering Food Festival is finally here so get your tastebuds ready and prepare to indulge in an array of tantalising and scrumptious dishes on Saturday (May 13).
This year's festival promises to be a feast for the senses, with more than 35 food stalls and vendors showcasing their culinary skills and serving up some of the most delectable dishes from around the globe.
From mouth-watering burgers and hot dogs to delightful vegetarian and vegan options, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
But it's not just the food that will make your day – the festival will also feature live music, a children’s fair ride, face painting and a wide selection of local and craft beers.
So bring your family and friends along to make a day of it and enjoy everything the festival has to offer.
The festival will be taking place in Kettering Market Place between 10am and 5pm on Saturday (May 13) and is being organised by CJ's Events Warwickshire, in partnership with Kettering Town Council.