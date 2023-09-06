News you can trust since 1897
Get your nominations in – help Serve recognise the unsung heroes of East Northants

It is time to recognise the unsung heroes of our communities
By Nicholas TiteContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST
Entries are open for the Susan Hollowell Memorial Award, an award recognising those who go above and beyond for others and to highlight the invaluable work of volunteers who make a difference in their community.

The annual award is organised by Rushden-based charity Serve in memory of Susan Hollowell who died in 2002, aged 63.

Susan was a committed volunteer in the town, chairman of Northamptonshire and Rushden Age Concern and also helped to set up Serve.

Susan Hollowell AwardsSusan Hollowell Awards
Serve operations manager Matthew Pemberton said: “We are looking for someone who has provided outstanding voluntary work during the past 12 months.

“If you know someone who has gone above and beyond, please do pick up an entry form, or download one from our website at serve.org.uk.”

Entries are open until 4pm on Friday, November 17.

The winner will be announced at the annual Sing For Serve event in December.

Forms can be collected from the Serve offices at 8, West Street, Rushden, NN10 0RT.

