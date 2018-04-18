Get a slice of the action as pizza bar opens in Wellingborough

A new pizza bar is opening in Wellingborough tonight (Wednesday).

The Northants Telegraph reported last month that Brooklyn Pizza was looking to open a restaurant in the town.

And the wait is nearly over as customers will be able to sample a slice when the pizza restaurant opens in the High Street unit where Mu Mu used to be tonight.

It will be serving the New York style pizza which has already proved to be a hit with diners after opening its first restaurant in Northampton last year.

A spokesman for Brooklyn Pizza said: “Just like at our Northampton one, we will be doing an all you can eat session which will be on the last Wednesday of each month.”

The Wellingborough restaurant’s opening hours will be 4pm to 10pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from midday to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about opening night, search for Brooklyn Pizza - Wellingborough on Facebook.