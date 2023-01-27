GB squad masterclass for Wellingborough Judo Club
GB team athlete Acelya Toprak led two sessions
Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club hosted a special training night on Wednesday, January 25, with guest coach GB team athlete Acelya Toprak leading two sessions.
With 29 students on the juniors' mat, then over 36 on the seniors’, the classes were made up of both Shudan members, and judoka from other clubs as far away as Leicester, Peterborough and even Portsmouth, who responded to the open invitation.
Acelya, who is currently ranked number two in her weight group in the UK, and number 27 in the world, thrilled the classes by teaching a variety of transitions from standing techniques to ground fighting, including turnovers, chokes and arm locks with her own unique style.
The senior class were then given an extra treat, when the Commonwealth Games silver medalist mixed in with the students for ground fighting sparring.
Head coach Dave Baldwin was thrilled with the turn out for the club’s first master class of the year.
He said: “Acelya is a brilliant coach and ran a fantastic couple of session; the kids were enthralled by her, and really tried their hardest for her.
”We had a great turn out for the classes, and we’re already planning the next masterclass for later in the year. We hope to see Acelya again soon.”
Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club is non-profit, and lead by volunteers. They currently offer a month’s free trial for new members, and anyone wanting to find out more can do so by visiting their Facebook page @shudanjudo, their website shudanjudo.co.uk, or by calling head coach Dave Baldwin on 07766 533165.