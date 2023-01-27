GB squad masterclass for Wellingborough Judo Club

GB Judoka Acelya Toprak guest coaches junior students at Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club Master Class event

Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club hosted a special training night on Wednesday, January 25, with guest coach GB team athlete Acelya Toprak leading two sessions.

With 29 students on the juniors' mat, then over 36 on the seniors’, the classes were made up of both Shudan members, and judoka from other clubs as far away as Leicester, Peterborough and even Portsmouth, who responded to the open invitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acelya, who is currently ranked number two in her weight group in the UK, and number 27 in the world, thrilled the classes by teaching a variety of transitions from standing techniques to ground fighting, including turnovers, chokes and arm locks with her own unique style.

The senior class were then given an extra treat, when the Commonwealth Games silver medalist mixed in with the students for ground fighting sparring.

Head coach Dave Baldwin was thrilled with the turn out for the club’s first master class of the year.

He said: “Acelya is a brilliant coach and ran a fantastic couple of session; the kids were enthralled by her, and really tried their hardest for her.

”We had a great turn out for the classes, and we’re already planning the next masterclass for later in the year. We hope to see Acelya again soon.”