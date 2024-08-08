GB NRG completes landmark solar panel installations for Credon Timber Engineering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GB NRG has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by completing the installation of solar panels across all 15 (soon to be 16) branches of Crendon Timber Engineering, creating possibly the largest solar photovoltaic portfolio in the UK timber industry.

This impressive pipeline, with a collective capacity of >2MW, spans locations from Dorset to Tyne and Wear, highlighting Crendon Timber Engineering's commitment to environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.

The initiative underscores a significant step towards reducing carbon footprints and promoting renewable energy use. The financial benefits are equally impressive, with substantial savings on energy bills further enhancing the project's appeal.

GB NRG's expertise and collaboration have been pivotal, providing Crendon Timber Engineering with both environmental and economic advantages. This initiative sets a new standard for sustainability in the timber industry, demonstrating the tangible benefits of renewable energy investments.

Crendon, East Harling.

This initiative marks a significant milestone for Crendon Timber Engineering, demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.

The extensive pipeline, boasting a collective capacity of >2MW, spans a diverse array of Crendon Timber Engineering's sites. These locations include East Harling (Norkolk), St Ives (Cambridge), Hereford, Piddlehinton (Dorset), Glastonbury (Somerset), Castleford (Yorkshire), Nottingham, Washington (Tyne and Wear), Solihull (West Mids), Aylesbury (Buckinghamshire), Bridgend (Glamorgan), Ebbw Vale (Gwent), Wellingborough (Northamptonshire), Wem (Shropshire), and Redditch (Worcestershire). Each site has been meticulously outfitted with tier 1 solar equipment, tailored to maximising energy production and efficiency.

Crendon Timber Engineering, known for its innovative timber solutions, now leads by example in the green energy sector.

David Smith St Ives.

The widespread installation of solar panels across their numerous sites showcases a clear commitment to reducing carbon footprints and promoting renewable energy use. This ambitious project serves as a beacon of sustainability within the timber industry and beyond.

“This has been a great project for both companies and sets a new standard for sustainability in the timber industry. It’s extremely satisfying to see happy customers like Crendon Timber Engineering benefiting from the financial savings that PV can afford whilst, at the same time, helping to achieve substantial carbon reductions. The financial upside is better than ever," said Nathan Smith, Business Development Director atGB NRG.

One of the most compelling aspects of this transition to renewable energy is the substantial financial savings realised by Crendon. The company has significantly reduced its reliance on traditional energy sources, resulting in lower energy bills. This financial prudence not only benefits the company’s bottom line but also sets a precedent for cost-effective sustainability practices in the industry.

Customers had been increasingly asking Crendon for EPDs (Environmental Product Declarations) and carbon reduction plans setting out what they were actually going to be doing as a business to reduce their impact on the environment.

When examining sustainability solutions, the installation of Solar PV was an obvious choice in light of the substantial energy demands of the business coupled with large area of suitable roof space.

“Our objective is to create a climate of excellence, not only for our products and services, but for our employees, those persons affected by our activities and for the environment.

"We will manage our activities to minimise, wherever practical, their effect upon the environment. We are committed at all levels and at all functions of the organisation to continually improve our efforts. We recognise this will only be achieved by regular monitoring of our performance against objectives regulated by a committed management system. Solar PV is one aspect of this," said Ed Kirk, Operations, Innovations andSustainability Director at Crendon

To highlight the success and impact of this project, GB NRG produced an engaging case study video last year showcasing the technical expertise and collaborative efforts between the two companies.

The programme of solar panel installation aligns seamlessly with Crendon Timber Engineering's sustainability goals. The renewable energy generated from these panels contributes significantly to the company's green credentials, helping them meet and exceed environmental standards.

GB NRG's installation of solar panels across Crendon Timber Engineering's sites marks a significant achievement in the pursuit of sustainability. With >2MW of capacity, this pipeline is a monumental step forward in reducing carbon emissions, saving costs, and setting a new standard for green energy initiatives in the timber industry. As the world moves towards a greener future, Crendon Timber Engineering’s commitment to renewable energy serves as an inspiring example for businesses everywhere.

For more insights and to see the project in action, watch the case study video created by GB NRG, detailing the journey towards a brighter, sustainable future.

