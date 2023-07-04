News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Fun for all at the Greenfields Primary School summer fair

Local families welcomed to Greenfields Primary School for an afternoon of summer fun
By Kate ParkerContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

Kettering families soaked up the sun and the fun at the Greenfields Primary School summer fair.

The fair, held by FROGS (Friends and Relations of Greenfields School, part of the David Ross Education Trust), on June 23 was the biggest ever and was packed full of locals flocking to the school’s expansive playing field to take part in a huge range of activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From a Ravenscroft viking reenactment to a chance to sit in a police car, there were events suited for all ages.

Greenfields gymnastics club put on a brilliant performanceGreenfields gymnastics club put on a brilliant performance
Greenfields gymnastics club put on a brilliant performance
Most Popular

Pupils were encouraged to soak their teachers who gamely volunteered for the stocks, and as well as face painting and craft stalls, there were also giant inflatables to go on and food vans to sample from.

The school’s gymnastics club put on an incredible performance and many visitors went home with amazing prizes from the raffle including spa days, restaurant vouchers and even a brand new bike.

More than £1,150 was raised, with the money going towards an ambitious climbing frame for the reception classes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event was open to the pupils and families of the school and also to the local community.

Pupils loved the Soak the Teacher stall Pupils loved the Soak the Teacher stall
Pupils loved the Soak the Teacher stall

Sandra Appleby, headteacher of Greenfields Primary School, said: “We would like to thank all those who donated and helped towards making this event a great success.

"It was wonderful to see the school bustling with activity and so many families and our neighboring community enjoying the day together.”

Pupils loved the Soak the Teacher stall Pupils loved the Soak the Teacher stall
Pupils loved the Soak the Teacher stall
Pupils loved the Soak the Teacher stall Pupils loved the Soak the Teacher stall
Pupils loved the Soak the Teacher stall
The viking reenactmentThe viking reenactment
The viking reenactment
The viking reenactmentThe viking reenactment
The viking reenactment
Related topics:Kettering