Kettering families soaked up the sun and the fun at the Greenfields Primary School summer fair.

The fair, held by FROGS (Friends and Relations of Greenfields School, part of the David Ross Education Trust), on June 23 was the biggest ever and was packed full of locals flocking to the school’s expansive playing field to take part in a huge range of activities.

From a Ravenscroft viking reenactment to a chance to sit in a police car, there were events suited for all ages.

Greenfields gymnastics club put on a brilliant performance

Pupils were encouraged to soak their teachers who gamely volunteered for the stocks, and as well as face painting and craft stalls, there were also giant inflatables to go on and food vans to sample from.

The school’s gymnastics club put on an incredible performance and many visitors went home with amazing prizes from the raffle including spa days, restaurant vouchers and even a brand new bike.

More than £1,150 was raised, with the money going towards an ambitious climbing frame for the reception classes.

The event was open to the pupils and families of the school and also to the local community.

Pupils loved the Soak the Teacher stall

Sandra Appleby, headteacher of Greenfields Primary School, said: “We would like to thank all those who donated and helped towards making this event a great success.

"It was wonderful to see the school bustling with activity and so many families and our neighboring community enjoying the day together.”

The viking reenactment