A new closed roads town centre loop half marathon is set to put Northampton firmly on the running map.

Formally the Northampton Half Marathon, the route has been redesigned to take in all that is great about the town.

The Great Northampton Run, taking place on Sunday, September 17, starts at the entrance to the historic Northampton town Market Square.

Pictured as Simon Hollis (Race Director) and Michelle Lewis (Step Forward With Lewis) at Franklins Gardens one of the relay changeover points

To your left as you cross the start line runners will spot the Edwin Lutyens-designed war memorial.

Turning down the hill they will pass the impressive All Saints Church.

A little further along they will see the Carlsberg Brewery.

Following along the River Nene towards Sixfields Reservoir and heading up towards Sixfields Stadium where Northampton Town have been playing since 1897.

Continuing along into Franklin’s Gardens, the home of Northampton Saints Rugby for the past 140 years.

Running down the closed Spencer Bridge Road and over the railway they won’t be able to miss the Northampton International Academy as it gleams in their eyeline.

Many of the local runners will recognise the next section as The Racecourse is home of Northampton parkrun each Saturday morning.

After a lap of the park they will pass the Central Mosque on their right before turning to run alongside the Northants County Cricket Ground.

They enter Abington Park next, where they will run around the large lake before heading out for a lovely downhill section.

Taking the footbridge over the A45 and under the main road structure they will find yourselves at the White Water Centre on the River Nene.

From here, they will head past floating restaurant The Arc, and over the bridge into the University of Northampton Waterside campus.

Later leaving the University campus via Beckets Bridge.

Within the final miles they will pass Northampton Museum, The Royal and Derngate theatre and the historic Guildhall.

Turn at The Mackintosh House (78 Derngate), famous for its art deco architecture and then enjoy a long straight downhill to the finish by the Market Square.

