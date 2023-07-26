Friends of Millbrook raise money for trim trail at Kettering school
What a great addition!
By Millbrook JuniorContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST
The Friends of Millbrook (PTA) have raised enough money to have a trim trail installed at Millbrook Junior School in Kettering.
Year 6 pupils were delighted that the trim trail was installed just before the end of the term.
They had priority use of it during this time and the rest of the school are looking forward to using it in September.
In order to raise the money, the PTA organised discos, raffles and other competitions.
Headteacher Danielle Warren said: “We are delighted to have another piece of equipment to further enhance our exciting outdoor spaces.”