The Friends of Millbrook (PTA) have raised enough money to have a trim trail installed at Millbrook Junior School in Kettering.

Year 6 pupils were delighted that the trim trail was installed just before the end of the term.

They had priority use of it during this time and the rest of the school are looking forward to using it in September.

Year 6 pupils and the new trim trail at Millbrook Junior School

In order to raise the money, the PTA organised discos, raffles and other competitions.