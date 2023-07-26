News you can trust since 1897
Friends of Millbrook raise money for trim trail at Kettering school

What a great addition!
By Millbrook JuniorContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST

The Friends of Millbrook (PTA) have raised enough money to have a trim trail installed at Millbrook Junior School in Kettering.

Year 6 pupils were delighted that the trim trail was installed just before the end of the term.

They had priority use of it during this time and the rest of the school are looking forward to using it in September.

Year 6 pupils and the new trim trail at Millbrook Junior SchoolYear 6 pupils and the new trim trail at Millbrook Junior School
In order to raise the money, the PTA organised discos, raffles and other competitions.

Headteacher Danielle Warren said: “We are delighted to have another piece of equipment to further enhance our exciting outdoor spaces.”

