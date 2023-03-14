Friends join the fundraising for Cransley Hospice's 25 for 25 appeal
Their coffee morning raised more than £350
By Helen CrabtreeContributor
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT
Friends came together to help with Cransley Hospice’s 25 for 25 appeal.
Helen Crabtree presented a cheque to the Kettering hospice in response to their 25 for 25 appeal.
The appeal is asking people to raise funds for their charity which has been in existence for 25 years.
Helen invited 25 friends to a coffee morning which raised £355 from donations, a raffle and sale of cakes.