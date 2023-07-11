Free workshop will help firms bid for £4.7m funding pot
Growing firms in Northamptonshire will be given top tips on how they can successfully bid for a share of a £4.7m funding pot this week.
Last month, SEMLEP launched its new Growing Innovation Fund which allows firms across the South East Midlands to bid for grants of between £100,000 and £300,000 for capital projects.
Firms which want to make successful applications are now being urged to attend a free online workshop about the grants which is being run by experts from SEMLEP’s business support team on Wednesday, July 12.
SEMLEP growth hub manager Ruth Roan said: “This workshop is really important for businesses which are interested in applying for grants from our Growing Innovation Fund.
“Our business support team will share top tips with firms, take them through the online application process and ensure they have the right information to complete a strong expression of interest.
“This is an incredible opportunity for organisations in our area and we cannot stress enough that these grants are open to all businesses.”
The grants are for capital projects that are linked with innovation to assist the commercialisation of ideas and support decarbonisation.
It is a match-funded capital grant so at least 50 per cent of the total expenditure will need to be secured by other means.
Interested businesses will need to submit an expression of interest by 5pm on Tuesday, August 1.
Projects that score highly with their expression of interest will be invited to submit a full application by Wednesday, November 15.
The online workshop will be held via Zoom between 9.30am and 11.30am on Wednesday, July 12, and businesses should register for their free place at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/growing-innovation-fund-information-workshop-tickets-664722361477
Anyone who wants further information about the workshop can contact SEMLEP partnerships and events manager Samantha Hunter at [email protected]