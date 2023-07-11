Free workshop will help firms bid for £4.7m funding pot

Growing firms in Northamptonshire will be given top tips on how they can successfully bid for a share of a £4.7m funding pot this week.

Last month, SEMLEP launched its new Growing Innovation Fund which allows firms across the South East Midlands to bid for grants of between £100,000 and £300,000 for capital projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firms which want to make successful applications are now being urged to attend a free online workshop about the grants which is being run by experts from SEMLEP’s business support team on Wednesday, July 12.

The Growing Innovation Fund was launched last month at SEMLEP's Show Me Success event

SEMLEP growth hub manager Ruth Roan said: “This workshop is really important for businesses which are interested in applying for grants from our Growing Innovation Fund.

“Our business support team will share top tips with firms, take them through the online application process and ensure they have the right information to complete a strong expression of interest.

“This is an incredible opportunity for organisations in our area and we cannot stress enough that these grants are open to all businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grants are for capital projects that are linked with innovation to assist the commercialisation of ideas and support decarbonisation.

It is a match-funded capital grant so at least 50 per cent of the total expenditure will need to be secured by other means.

Interested businesses will need to submit an expression of interest by 5pm on Tuesday, August 1.

Projects that score highly with their expression of interest will be invited to submit a full application by Wednesday, November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The online workshop will be held via Zoom between 9.30am and 11.30am on Wednesday, July 12, and businesses should register for their free place at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/growing-innovation-fund-information-workshop-tickets-664722361477