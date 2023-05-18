News you can trust since 1897
Free taster event in Corby for young people interested in film, music and theatre

It has been organised by Northampton Film Festival and The Core at Corby Cube

By Becky CarrierContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 11:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:23 BST

Young people interested in film, music, theatre and the wider creative industries are invited to attend a free ‘taster event’ on Friday, June 2 from midday to 3pm at The Core at Corby Cube, George Street.

Organised by Northampton Film Festival and The Core at Corby Cube, the event is aimed at both new talent and more established creative professionals who want to learn more about careers or network.

Festival director Becky Carrier said: “We’ve generated quite a buzz around this event, so whatever your creative interests, drop in and be part of it.

Network with film, theatre, music professionals and more
Network with film, theatre, music professionals and more
"You can browse the stands set up by some of the best in the sector or drop in at our 'people library' where you can 'book out' a creative professional for a one-on-one chat about their career and your future plans.

"There'll also be talks and short film screenings, including Screen Northants' multi-award-winning film 'The Operator' and of course, we'd love to meet more local creative professionals for some networking opportunities too, so just drop in and say hi.”

Exhibitors at the event include local music project 'Project M'; CARRIER-media lighting for Film and Television; Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT); Fighting Spirit Film Festival; Community-led arts programme Made With Many; musician Sarah Adams; author Julia Thorley who has also worked in Publishing; and Northampton Film Festival and the Core theatre.

The event is for young people aged 12 and upwards.

The Expo takes people 'backstage' on the Creative IndustriesThe Expo takes people 'backstage' on the Creative Industries
The Expo takes people 'backstage' on the Creative Industries

Films with a 12A content will be shown.

For more information on this and other events being held as part of the Northampton Film Festival, visit https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/schedule.

