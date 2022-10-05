Free information day for anyone with learning disabilities at Kettering's Wicksteed Park
The event is for people with learning disabilities, their supporters and carers
A free information day for anyone with learning disabilities is taking place this week.
It is being hosted by Get on Board, a not-for-profit community interest company that wants to improve the lives of people with learning disabilities.
Get on Board’s information day will be held at Wicksteed Park in Kettering on Friday, October 7 between 11am and 3pm.
There will be lots of stalls run by organisations giving out information about their services.
Everyone is welcome.
There will also be entertaining performances during the event by It’s My Life, a drama, singing, dance and support group for people with learning disabilities.
Organisers say the day is a fun way to find out how to get support.
Get on Board offers training and other support to help organisations understand how to be more accessible to people with learning disabilities.
Through its champions with learning disabilities and volunteer directors the group work with people across the county to raise awareness and understand local issues.
The group also helps people to understand their rights and supports the Keep Safe Scheme now run by Northants Police.