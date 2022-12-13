Free courses are on offer for NHFT patients, or former patients, as well as those with GP referrals to help with their recovery

New learning opportunities are on offer to help patients with health conditions take positive steps forward on their recovery journey.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Recovery College has launched its new prospectus for Spring term in 2023, for NHFT patients, or former patients of the trust who live in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who have been referred to NHFT by their doctor, but who are currently awaiting treatment, are also eligible to join the courses.

The Recovery College NHFT offers a diverse range of adult learning courses on well-being, neurodiversity, mental health, and physical health, as well as workshops on becoming more involved in the community.

Learning topics on offer include mindfulness, autism, dementia, depression awareness and recovery, building healthy habits, making a difference through volunteering, and five ways to thrive, plus lots more.

NHFT’s Recovery College has been providing educational courses since it was piloted in 2017, and currently has more than 1,300 students enrolled.All courses are free – with both in-person and online sessions on offer, and, for the Spring term, will run from January to March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Oliver, service manager at NHFT’s Recovery College, said: “Patients can recover quicker by learning from others who have had similar experiences.

"Together, they can gain a better understanding of their mental or physical health conditions and regain control over some of their symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Learning together also provides reassurance that people aren't alone in their journeys and can help people take the next positive step.

"We want people to take a look at what courses we offer and enrol on any they feel would be beneficial, and also share the prospectus with family and friends who may also benefit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courses are available for over anyone over-18 who is a current or previous NHFT service user, their family and friends, carers, members of partner organisations, and NHFT staff.

One Recovery College student said: “I think this is a great resource. I love the ethos of being alongside service users, carers and other staff and learning together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad