Former Kettering Town teammates now going head-to-head in media zone

Paul Cox and Mark Hone.

Two former Kettering Town teammates went head-to-head in the media zone on Saturday.

New Boston United manager Paul Cox found himself reunited with ex-Poppies defensive partner Mark Hone - now a commentator for BBC Radio Lincolnshire - following Saturday's 4-0 win over Chester City.

The two old pals were part of a Poppies side which under Peter Morris, also an ex-Pilgrims manager, finished second in the Conference in 1998-99, finishing just four points behind champions Cheltenham.

"We were teammates back at Kettering in a very good side in the late 90s and finished runner-up in the National League," Hone said.

"I always got on well with Paul, a fellow centre half.

"He was aggressive, a very good player and part of a back three that was very competitive.

"I think that's how he's going to come across in his managerial style and something we'll see on the pitch for Boston.

"He was always a talker on the pitch and vocal in the dressing room and done well at a good level, he did really well with Mansfield and Kettering.

"To get Kettering on the tails of Boston with, I dare say, differing budgets is a minor miracle.

"I've followed his career because I liked him, a good lad on and off the pitch."

United's 4-0 win over Chester was routine enough, but there may be times when tougher questions will need to be asked.

"I'll do my job and he'll do his job," said Hone.

"I may have to ask difficult questions but it's a respect thing.

"I've got a lot of time for Paul and I'll ask taxing questions but I know he'll give me honest answers."

The two teammates spent time reminiscing before and after the match.

Cox said: "He (Hone) was a model pro, and I'm not just saying that because he's here.

"It was a fantastic side, at that stage we were under Pete Morris.

"It was a successful time and good memories, finished second and came close to winning it.