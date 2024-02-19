Football Manager Inspires Education Trusts’ Programme Participants to Achieve Career Goals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton Football Club manager, Russell Martin, made a guest appearance at the launch of a pioneering leadership programme for education professionals.

The former footballer turned successful club manager kicked off the initiative as keynote speaker at their inaugural event in Northamptonshire.

Russell shared insights with those attending to find ways to develop themselves as people leaders in a bid to help them achieve their personal and professional goals. He shared his own inspirational ‘leadership journey’ with those attending.

Southampton Football Club Manager Russell Martin

Nene Education and Brooke Weston Trusts launched the bespoke "Step into Leadership" programme, which will see a series of conferences and twilight sessions conclude in January 2025.

Newly appointed Deputy CEO of Nene Education Trust, Matt Coleman, said he was delighted when the high-profile manager, regarded by many as one of the best British coaches in the game currently, agreed to be the first guest speaker, sharing his leadership insights via video link, at the opening conference.

He said: “We were thrilled that our keynote speaker was Russell Martin, manager of Southampton Football Club, who led the launch of our landmark programme, in collaboration with Brooke Weston Trust.

“He was the perfect person to help us open the programme which is aimed at engaging the leaders of tomorrow. Russell’s leadership philosophy is refreshing – he talks openly about courage, vulnerability and gratitude. His journey created lots of interesting discussion within the group as well as some thought-provoking questions during his Q&A session afterwards.”

Russell Martin said: “I was humbled to be asked to speak about my leadership journey to the Nene Education "Step into Leadership" programme. Matt Coleman is someone who I’ve met on my journey that has become a friend and I always enjoy discussing leadership and culture with him. I enjoyed the session and hope that it helped get some conversation going at least amongst the group of participants.”

Chris Hill, CEO of Nene Education Trust, sad: “I was incredibly inspired following the first of our Step into Leadership sessions delivered in collaboration with Brooke Weston Trust. What an opportunity for everyone involved to develop their own leadership values, with the valuable contribution from our guest speaker sharing his experiences of leadership in sport – but that apply to all areas of leadership. There were so many take aways for everyone involved.”

Nene Education Trust is a multi-academy trust comprising Newton Road School in Rushden, Windmill Primary, Raunds Park Infants, St Peter’s CE Academy and Manor School in Raunds, Stanwick Primary, Woodford CE Primary and Redwell Primary in Wellingborough.

Brooke Weston Trust is an 11 school multi-academy trust which provides quality education to young people (aged 3-18) in the East Midlands.

For further information visit https://neneeducationtrust.org.uk/