Flooding closes roads in Corby again

A car is trapped in floodwater near a Corby supermarket.

The Oakley Road area, by the Gainsborough Road junction next to Lidl, is known for flooding frequently and was closed in August because of standing water in the same place.

Oakley Road has been closed due to flooding, and it appears a car has got stuck in the water

Corby police team Tweeted: "Be aware that there are numerous road closures around OAKLEY ROAD/GAINSBOROUGH ROAD area of town due to flooding of the roads. Issues are currently being deal with but please be mindful if making a journey."

A police spokesman said police were called to a car stuck in Gainsborough Road at around 12.50pm today.

A photo of Oakley Road today (Tuesday) shows a silver car stuck in the water with the road closed and cornered off with cones and signs.

Another photo of the scene shows what appears to be a different car in the water before the road was shut.

The road is well known for frequently flooding. It looks as if a different car was stuck in the water earlier today

Residents have shared images of the flooding on Facebook, with several comments discussing the long-standing flooding issues in the area.

One woman said: "That area has flooded for years the problem needs sorted I think ASAP."

Another Corby resident said: "Needs fixing. They get enough road tax off us."

Another post in a Corby community group shows the extent of the water over Lidl car park and shows a mobility scooter user navigating the water.

Lidl car park is under water

Gainsborough Road was also closed for flooding for over five days over Christmas 2013 and had been flooded that October and the previous year in November 2012.

There is another road closure in place in Gainsborough Road between Lowry Close and Lidl and there are diversions in place.

Hazel Leys Academy has told parents pedestrian access to the school is not affected because the footpath on Gainsborough Road is still open.

Video sent in by Denise Hales