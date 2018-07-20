Flash flooding on A45 causes long tailbacks for summer holiday drivers

A major road has flooded, causing long tailbacks in Northamptonshire this evening on one of the busiest days for traffic of the year.

There’s been weeks of dry weather and scorching sunshine, but the first downpour for more than a month tonight (Friday) ended with the A45 flooded on both carriageways and traffic only able to pass at a snail’s pace.

Cars struggle to pass through the water on the A45. Photo by Pip Howell.

Roads are busier than usual after schools around the country broke up for the summer holidays.

Motorists are advised to avoid the A45 around Earls Barton and the Nene Valley roundabout where the water is very deep in places.

