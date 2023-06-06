Flag to be raised at Wellingborough ceremony marking 75th anniversary of Windrush

To mark the 75th anniversary of WIndrush, a flag raising ceremony will take place on National Windrush Day – Thursday, June 22.

To acknowledge and celebrate those who arrived on the Empire Windrush, they will be raising the official Windrush Flag at the Grade II Listed Swanspool House in Wellingborough.

Wellingborough mayor Valerie Anslow will be attending, as well as The Revellers Steelband.

The ceremony is taking place later this month

The mayor will be addressing the ceremony with a speech and will raise the Windrush flag.

The ceremony will start at 5pm with The Revellers Steelband performing and the flag-raising will be at around 5.30pm.

There will be guest speakers from different generations who will share their experiences, as well as guest singers and poets who will be performing and celebrating the creativity of the Windrush community.

A photograph shoot will be available for family and friends in Swanspool Gardens with a two-metre-high Anchor Monument in acknowledgment of those who travelled on the Empire Windrush ship.

The Revellers Steelband will perform again after the ceremony and provide a Caribbean atmosphere in Swanspool Gardens for everyone to relax, chill and socialise until 7.30pm.

There is an exhibition which will be displaying historical photographs of the Empire Windrush Ship and guests can walk around the exhibition and have light Caribbean refreshments.

There will also be an official photograph with the mayor and everyone attending outside Swanspool House.

