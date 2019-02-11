Fitness fun day to support Corby hospice

A Corby club will host a fitness fun day to support Lakelands Hospice.

The Grampian Club in Patrick Road will see a day packed of six fun fitness classes on Sunday, March 3.

The sessions will be led by qualified instructors with sessions such as Fun Yoga, Boxing Fitness, Rock n Roll, Zumba, Urban and Metafit.

Each 45-minute session costs £5 or £2.50 for children aged 4-16.

Day passes are available for £20 for an adult or £10 for children, meaning anyone completing all six sessions gets two free.

The first 150 people to book an adult or child full day pass, with adult passes available on the Lakelands Hospice website, get a free goody bag.

Community fundraiser Marina Rae said: “The Lakelands fitness fun day is a great opportunity for you to try a variety of fun new ways to keep fit.

“A massive thank you to all the instructors supporting this new and exciting event – Tori Williams (Tori Williams Yoga), David Trimbell, Laura Scriven (MASH), Caroline Young (Carodance) and Shona Fullerton (Personal Trainer).

“We guarantee it will get your heart pumping and improve your fitness levels too. This is a great opportunity to get your friends and family to sponsor you.”

To book individual classes, kid’s sessions or kid’s all day passes call Marina on 01536 747755 or email marinarae@lakelandshospice.org.uk.

Sponsorship forms are also available by contacting Marina.