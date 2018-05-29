First house brick laid at Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross development

Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross development has reached another major milestone with the first house brick being laid at the site.

The brick was laid by Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of Wellingborough Council, and overseen by representatives of lead developer Bovis Homes to mark the beginning of construction work on the first of 3,650 homes to be built at the site.

Representatives from Bovis Homes with Wellingborough Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths

It follows the completion of major infrastructure works to install two bridges over the Midland Main Line and River Ise, which will connect the development to the town of Wellingborough.

Paul Soutar, divisional operations director at Bovis Homes, responsible for Stanton Cross, said: “This is a very exciting milestone for the Stanton Cross project.

“Up until now, our work has focused on the underlying engineering infrastructure, including the two major bridges, but it is very rewarding for all involved to see that the first of these much-needed new homes will soon be complete and ready for Stanton Cross’ first residents.”

Alison Tindle, sales director for Bovis Homes Northern Home Counties region, which will deliver the first phase of new homes, said: “We’re delighted to have started work on site, bringing these homes to fruition.

“The first show home will be opened in the summer, and we’re looking forward to showing around the first potential residents of this brand-new community.”

Cllr Griffiths said: “I am delighted to be laying this brick to symbolise the start of house building at Stanton Cross and look forward to the first residents moving in later in the year.

“This is a long-awaited development which will provide homes for existing and future residents of Wellingborough as the town’s renaissance continues.”

A total of 521 homes will be built as part of this phase, ranging from two-bed starter homes to five-bed family houses.

The first homeowners are expected to move in before the end of the year.

For more information about the development go to www.stantoncross.co.uk.