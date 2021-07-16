Firefighters' weather warning after battling bonfire blaze in Northampton

Firefighters are warning 'be careful around bonfires' ahead of a hot weekend after battling to stop one blazing out of control last night (Thursday).

A crew from Mereway were called to St Leonard's Road, Northampton, at around 8.18pm after a bonfire spread to nearby rubbish and needed to be quickly hosed down before it caused more damage.

Northamptonshire is set for its hottest day of the year so far with temperatures hitting the high-20s over the next few days and fire chiefs are warning residents to be careful how they dispose of waste that could be tinder-dry.

Firefighters warn of the dangers of bonfires spreading quickly in hot weather

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "Bonfires can quickly get out of control in very dry weather.

"Please make sure any bonfires are positioned well away from houses, garages, sheds, fences, overhead cables, trees and shrubs.

"Build the stack so that is stable and will not collapse outwards or to one side and NEVER use flammable liquids or burn foam-filled furniture, aerosols and tins of paint or bottles.