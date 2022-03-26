Firefighters tackling large barn blaze in village just outside Northampton

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze just outside Northampton on Saturday afternoon (March 26).

Four crews responded to reports of a barn which is alight in Whiston Road, Cogenhoe.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue service said: "We're asking residents to keep their doors and windows closed and for motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

"Whiston Road has been closed to traffic to enable crews to deal with the incident."