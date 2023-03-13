Firefighters gave man in his 70s CPR after rescuing him from bungalow fire in Northampton

Firefighters gave a man in his 70s CPR after rescuing him from a “well alight” bungalow in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) crews were called to the incident in Cameron Crescent, Duston on Saturday (March 11) just before 10.20pm.

Crews found the property “well alight” and rescued a man in his 70s before giving him CPR until paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) arrived. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The bungalow fire happened in Cameron Crescent, Northampton on Saturday (March 11).

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “NFRS was called to reports of a fire at a bungalow on Cameron Crescent, Northampton at 10.20pm on Saturday March 11. Three fire engines were sent to the scene and on arrival found the property well alight.

“Fire crews were on the scene within minutes and immediately deployed firefighters to force entry into the property. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carried a hose jet and thermal imaging camera to search the property and extinguish the blaze. They quickly found a man in his 70s and rescued him to safety.

“Once rescued the man was given CPR by firefighters until medical care was handed over to East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“In total six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras, breaking in tools to bring this incident to a safe conclusion."

Firefighters remained at the scene until around 1.45am on Sunday morning, before returning at 7am to complete an after-fire inspection and check for any hotspots.

The spokeswoman added that the cause is “unknown at present” and a fire investigation continues this morning (Monday March 13). Crews will also be on hand to support the community and provide reassurance to residents concerned about home fire safety.

An EMAS spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 10:25pm on Saturday March 11 to a private address in Northampton. The caller reported a fire. We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car and two crewed ambulances. We transported one patient to Northampton General Hospital.”