Firefighters dealing with incident near old Post Office in Wellingborough town centre
Four crews in attendance and road is blocked
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 1:24 pm
Firefighters closed off part of Wellingborough town centre to deal with a fire on Tuesday lunchtime (November 23).
Four crews arrived in Midland Road at just before 1pm and are believed to be tackling a fire in or near the former Post Office building.
Midland Road is currently blocked off with pumps from Kettering, Corby, Rushden and Moulton in attendance.