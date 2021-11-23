Firefighters dealing with incident near old Post Office in Wellingborough town centre

Four crews in attendance and road is blocked

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 1:24 pm
Firefighters are dealing with an incident in Wellingborough town centre Tuesday lunchtime

Firefighters closed off part of Wellingborough town centre to deal with a fire on Tuesday lunchtime (November 23).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Four crews arrived in Midland Road at just before 1pm and are believed to be tackling a fire in or near the former Post Office building.

Midland Road is currently blocked off with pumps from Kettering, Corby, Rushden and Moulton in attendance.

Post OfficeWellingboroughKetteringCorbyRushden