Firefighters called out to youngsters in the water by Chatsworth Road, Corby

“Even in warmer weather, open water can be extremely cold”

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 11th May 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:43 BST

Firefighters have issued a warning after being called out to three youngsters in the water by Chatsworth Road in Corby.

While those in the water were not in any ‘immediate difficulty’ when the crew got there yesterday (Wednesday), the incident has prompted a safety warning about the dangers of going into open water.

A spokesman for the county fire service said: “Yesterday afternoon (May 10), just before 5pm, NFRS were called to reports of three young people in the water by Chatsworth Road, Corby.

Chatsworth Road, CorbyChatsworth Road, Corby
"Upon arrival, the crew found that the people in the water weren’t in any immediate difficulty but still should not have been putting themselves at risk by going into the water.

"Once leaving the water they received safety advice from firefighters.

"White Watch Corby and Neighbourhood Wardens from North Northamptonshire Council are going back to the area this afternoon to share water safety advice with local residents.”

And the spokesman added: “Even in warmer weather, open water can be extremely cold.

"The temperature of the water can be as low as 15 degrees Celsius, even with the sun out.

"This increases the risk of both cold water shock and drowning.”

