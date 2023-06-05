News you can trust since 1897
Fire service's urgent plea after inconsiderate parking delays Rothwell crew's response to kitchen blaze

“Those extra seconds could be the difference between life or death."
By James AverillContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:51 BST- 2 min read

Residents are being urged to consider where they park after an incident where a fire crew was delayed in responding to a blaze.

At just after 10pm on Saturday (June 3), firefighters from Rothwell were called to assist colleagues at a kitchen fire in Kettering.

The response was delayed however by a car partially blocking the station forecourt, and the engine was then stuck due to double parking at the bottom of Tresham Street.

A car partially blocking the forecourt at Rothwell fire station contributed to delaying crews in a response to a kitchen fire
A car partially blocking the forecourt at Rothwell fire station contributed to delaying crews in a response to a kitchen fire
Thankfully the fire was out prior to the arrival of the Kettering crew and no injuries were reported.

The Rothwell crew has seen a recent increase in residents using the forecourt for turning and parking, as well as double parking in streets close to the station.

This is not the first time the fire service has experienced this issue in Rothwell, as it did a similar appeal urging people to park considerately back in January 2022.

And, on Sunday, the station at Earls Barton saw a number of cars parked in the station car park. This is not a public car park and residents should not park there.

A standard Scania fire appliance is approximately 2.6m wide by 8m long and requires more space to manoeuvre than many people realise.

The Highway Code states that ‘you should not stop or park anywhere you would prevent access for emergency services’ and ‘do not stop or park opposite or within 10m of a junction, except if in an authorised parking space’.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We would urge residents to think carefully about where they have parked and consider whether they have left sufficient room for emergency services vehicles to get past. Those extra seconds could be the difference between life or death."

