Fire investigators will look into the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large haystack on land close to the A45 near Raunds.

Five fire crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called to Raunds Road, Ringstead.

Just before 7.30pm last night (November 10) crews found a large quantity of baled straw on fire.

Photo: Callum Oldfield

A NFRS spokesman said: “With the assistance of the farmer and his machinery, a fire break was created, and crews used a hose reel jet to begin dousing the flames and prevent it from spreading to a nearby barn.

“The fire was allowed to naturally burn down with crews continuing to use the hose reel jet to prevent it from spreading further.”

Northamptonshire Police closed a nearby road due to heavy smoke.