Fire in Corby flour mill complex was sparked accidentally

Firefighters on the scene of the blaze. Image: Northants Fire and Rescue

A fire on the first floor of a Corby factory was sparked accidentally, Northants Fire and Rescue have said this morning.

Two crews from Corby, two from Daventry and pumps from Kettering, Thrapston and Wellingborough were called to the buildings in Brunel Road at 7.32pm last night (Wednesday, October 13).

The fire was in the complex of buildings that houses large flour mill: flour can be extremely combustible in certain circumstances.

The blaze involved some machinery on the first floor of the building and a chute from the second floor to ground level.

Crews used two 45mm hose jets to extinguish the flames and used three thermal imaging cameras to continue monitoring hotspots.