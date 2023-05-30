News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Fire in a skip at Wellingborough tip believed to have been started by a discarded battery

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the town’s household waste recycling centre yesterday (Monday)
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th May 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:08 BST

Residents are being urged not to bin their batteries and ensure they are safely and properly recycled following a fire in a skip.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at the household waste recycling centre at Paterson Road, Wellingborough just after 3pm yesterday (May 29).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A large skip containing general waste was on fire and crews from Burton Latimer and Rushden started using a hose reel jet and a 45mm jet on arrival to douse the flames.

The scene at Wellingborough tip yesterday (Monday)The scene at Wellingborough tip yesterday (Monday)
The scene at Wellingborough tip yesterday (Monday)
Most Popular

The fire was quickly put out and dampened down.

An after-fire investigation revealed that the fire had been started accidentally due to a battery being discarded in the general waste skip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People should only recycle batteries using specialist recycling services – and this will help prevent fires happening in refuse collection vehicles and waste facilities.

Residents should ensure that they never put any batteries into their wheelie bins, and when visiting a household waste recycling centre you should notify staff if you have any batteries that you want to dispose of or recycle before doing so.

The scene at Wellingborough tip yesterday (Monday)The scene at Wellingborough tip yesterday (Monday)
The scene at Wellingborough tip yesterday (Monday)

You can also look online to find out if a nearby supermarket has a dedicated battery recycling point.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, visit www.recyclenow.com/recycle-an-item/batteries

Related topics:ResidentsFireWellingboroughNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue ServiceRushden