Fire crews called after reports of smoke seen near the A6 in Irthlingborough

Firefighters were called out after reports of smoke seen in the vicinity of the A6 at Irthlingborough.

Fire crews received the call just after 8pm last night (Wednesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire service spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called at 8.11pm to signs of smoke coming from the direction of the A6 in Irthlingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A crew from Irthlingborough Fire Station attended a business premises on Station Road to find a controlled burn taking place.”