Fire crews called after reports of smoke seen near the A6 in Irthlingborough
Firefighters received the call last night
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 09:32 BST
Firefighters were called out after reports of smoke seen in the vicinity of the A6 at Irthlingborough.
Fire crews received the call just after 8pm last night (Wednesday).
A fire service spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called at 8.11pm to signs of smoke coming from the direction of the A6 in Irthlingborough.
"A crew from Irthlingborough Fire Station attended a business premises on Station Road to find a controlled burn taking place.”
The crew left the scene shortly before 8.30pm.