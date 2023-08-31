News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Fire crews called after reports of smoke seen near the A6 in Irthlingborough

Firefighters received the call last night
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 09:32 BST

Firefighters were called out after reports of smoke seen in the vicinity of the A6 at Irthlingborough.

Fire crews received the call just after 8pm last night (Wednesday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A fire service spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called at 8.11pm to signs of smoke coming from the direction of the A6 in Irthlingborough.

"A crew from Irthlingborough Fire Station attended a business premises on Station Road to find a controlled burn taking place.”

The crew left the scene shortly before 8.30pm.

Related topics:Station Road