Residents have been thanked for their patience after firefighters were called to deal with a blaze in Corby over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Crews from Corby and Kettering responded to reports of a fire at a building in Gretton Brook Road just after 5am on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the fire service told the Northants Telegraph: “We would like to thank Corby residents for their patience over the Easter weekend as we dealt with a fire at an industrial premises on Gretton Brook Road.

Fire crews were called out to the blaze in Corby on Sunday morning

"The service first received reports of a fire shortly after 5am on Sunday (March 31).

"On arrival firefighters found a pallet of metal waste was ablaze and used hose reel jets and a 45mm jet to douse the flames.”

A large plume of smoke was billowing from the building, with nearby residents and businesses urged to keep their windows and doors shut.

And the spokesman added: “Throughout the day and into the afternoon crews continued to damp down the fire, using thermal imaging cameras to monitor the heat levels.

"At roughly 11am, there were no more visible hotspots, and the appliances that had attended – two from Corby and one from Kettering – returned to their respective stations.

"The fire service returned to the scene later in the day to carry out an investigation.