Fire appliances from across Northamptonshire tackle blaze at Corby industrial estate
The fire is under control
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 10:19 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 10:20 pm
Firefighters from across the county are on the scene of a blaze at a Corby industrial estate this evening.
The Northants Telegraph understands up to nine fire engines from Corby, Desborough, Rothwell, Wellingborough and Mereway were called to the Cereform building in Brunel Road on the Earlstrees Industrial estate during the early evening.
They tackled a fire on the site which is adjacent to a large flour mill. Flour dust can be an explosion hazard in some circumstances.
Some pumps remain at the scene tonight although the fire is now believed to have been controlled.